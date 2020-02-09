30 Greek houses on IU's Bloomington campus are under quarantine

Administrators said those students quarantined will work remotely.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — More than a thousand students at Indiana University-Bloomington Greek houses are under quarantine. The university reports 30 chapters are under quarantine.

"The increase we're seeing in the Greek houses is driving a significant amount of that overall increase. That's enough for us to get concerned and focus our attention there," said Dr. Aaron Carroll, IU Director of Testing and Surveillance in an interview with 13News on Monday.

Administrators said those students quarantined will work remotely. Instructors will also work with students individually to ensure they can complete their assignments.

The university has hired contact tracers to meet with anyone at IU who may have been exposed to the virus.

Administrators said the new mitigation testing will be randomized for all students, faculty and staff.

Chapters Directed to Quarantine: