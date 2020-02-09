x
30 Greek houses on IU's Bloomington campus are under quarantine

Administrators said those students quarantined will work remotely.
Credit: WTHR

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — More than a thousand students at Indiana University-Bloomington Greek houses are under quarantine. The university reports 30 chapters are under quarantine. 

"The increase we're seeing in the Greek houses is driving a significant amount of that overall increase. That's enough for us to get concerned and focus our attention there," said Dr. Aaron Carroll, IU Director of Testing and Surveillance in an interview with 13News on Monday.

Administrators said those students quarantined will work remotely. Instructors will also work with students individually to ensure they can complete their assignments. 

The university has hired contact tracers to meet with anyone at IU who may have been exposed to the virus. 

Administrators said the new mitigation testing will be randomized for all students, faculty and staff.  

Chapters Directed to Quarantine:

  1. Acacia
  2. Alpha Chi Omega
  3. Alpha Delta Pi
  4. Alpha Epsilon Phi
  5. Alpha Epsilon Pi
  6. Alpha Gamma Delta
  7. Alpha Omicron Pi
  8. Alpha Phi
  9. Alpha Sigma Phi
  10. Alpha Xi Delta
  11. Beta Sigma Psi
  12. Beta Theta Pi
  13. Chi Omega
  14. Delta Gamma
  15. Delta Zeta
  16. Gamma Phi Beta
  17. Kappa Alpha Theta
  18. Kappa Delta
  19. Kappa Kappa Gamma
  20. Phi Delta Theta
  21. Phi Gamma Delta
  22. Phi Kappa Psi
  23. Pi Beta Phi
  24. Pi Kappa Phi
  25. Phi Sigma Kappa
  26. Sigma Alpha Epsilon
  27. Sigma Chi
  28. Sigma Phi Epsilon
  29. Theta Chi
  30. Zeta Tau Alpha

