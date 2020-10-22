Community Health Network, Eskenazi Health and Indiana University Health are pledging to take steps to end racial disparities in health care.

INDIANAPOLIS — Three of Indiana's largest health care systems are taking steps to end racial disparities in health care and identifying systemic racism as a public health crisis.

The presidents and CEOs of Community Health Network, Eskenazi Health and Indiana University Health issued a joint statement Thursday, saying social and economic inequities are contributing to health disparities in minority communities. Those inequities include issues like poverty, inadequate housing, criminal justice bias, food deserts, joblessness, and violence, which can all lead to poor health.

All three health systems have pledged to improve the workplace and the community with the following actions:

Address and reduce discrimination among patients, staff and guests

Ensure staff members receive a livable wage for their work

Review policies, actions and procedures that may be inhibiting a diverse, inclusive and anti-racist environment

Improve the demographic makeup of leaders within the organizations to reflect the communities they serve, with a particular focus on people of color

Regularly measuring, monitoring, and improving the care of underserved populations

Researching racial disparities in health care access and outcomes

Working with other health systems and state and local agencies to improve the health of communities of color

Working with community organizations to support affordable housing, food security and workforce development

Deepening engagement with organizations with experience in advocating for underrepresented minorities

Advocated for investments that achieve improvements in access, quality and health outcomes in communities