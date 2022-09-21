The event raises more than $300,000 for CSC South Central Indiana’s efforts to support men, women and children impacted by cancer.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Cancer Support Community is getting ready for its 23rd annual Hoosiers Outrun Cancer set for Saturday, Sept. 24.

It will be held at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

The organization expects 5,000 people to attend the event, which raises more than $300,000 for CSC South Central Indiana’s efforts to support men, women and children impacted by cancer.

Festivities at this year’s event include IU athlete autographs, the Crabb Band, local high school choirs, sponsors row, music and a survivor’s celebration.