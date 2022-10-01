15th Monumental Marathon Saturday in Indianapolis

The opening ceremony kicks off at 7:30 a.m. and the course will stay open until 3 p.m. for contestants to finish the course.

INDIANAPOLIS — This Saturday marks the 15th anniversary of the CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon.

The marathon ranks among the 15 largest marathons in the nation. It goes through the downtown area and then through some of the city's most iconic neighborhoods. It is also traditionally a fast course and many runners use it to qualify for other races, such as the Boston Marathon.

Can I still join the race?

The race has sold out and registration is closed, but you can gather with friends and family to watch the action.

Where is the starting line and what is the course?

The starting line will be at East Washington Street and South Capitol Avenue. You will not be able to cross Washington Street at Capitol Avenue. The cross streets closest to the start line are Missouri Street and Illinois Street.

Gear check will be right near the finish line on East Washington Street, west of South Capitol Avenue.

The Expo Hall J inside the Indiana Convention Center will act as the pre-race warmup area.

A map of the actual race course can be found here and below:

Weather forecast for race morning

The weather will create an additional challenge for Monumental Marathon runners. Rain and high winds will impact a majority of the race.

Rain will start to move into central Indiana between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Rain will be persistent throughout the rest of the morning and into the early afternoon.

Traffic changes

There will be a series of traffic closures on race morning.

A series of downtown Indianapolis streets will be closed from 8-10 a.m. The street closures north of downtown will be closed between 8 and 11 a.m. The streets through Broad Ripple being used for the race will be closed between 8:45 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.

For a better understanding of which streets will be closed and the times, please refer to this map.

Race results

For race results for the Monumental Marathon, click here.