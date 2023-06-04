'They saved my life' | 11-year-old shares experience at Riley Hospital

Riley Hospital for Children is Indiana's only Children's Miracle Network hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — In the United States, 62 children enter a hospital every minute. That's according to the founders of the Children's Miracle Network, which celebrates 40 years in April.

In Indiana, Riley Hospital for Children is the only Children's Miracle Network hospital.

Network co-founder Marie Osmond told 13News the network helps more than 12 million children each year.

One of those children is 11-year-old Lucy Beyers of Carmel.

Lucy's journey at Riley started before she was even born, according to her mother, Courtney Beyers.

"When I was 12 weeks pregnant," said Courtney, "we knew something was wrong with the heart."

"I was born with a rare heart condition called heterotaxy," said Lucy, now a fifth grader at West Clay Elementary in Carmel.

"It's a rare genetic disorder where her heart didn't form correctly," said Courtney, "and then her intestines were malrotated."

During her first few weeks of life, Lucy was introduced to the staff at Riley for the first time.

"She had her first procedure at six weeks, which was a heart procedure," said Courtney.

At three months old, Lucy needed open-heart surgery.

"She was connected to a lot of tubes keeping her alive," said Courtney. "It was an emotional roller coaster."

Lucy's story at Riley continued for years. When she was nine years old, Lucy noticed a difference in the way she was feeling.

"I wasn't eating as much as I used to," said Lucy. "I didn't have much energy to go run outside."

Lucy returned to Riley where she underwent yet another major surgery.

"I got a pacemaker put in me, because my heart rate was dropping. They saved my life," said Lucy.

"You hear about Riley, but you don't know how amazing Riley is until you are part of the Riley family," said Courtney. "We count on them all the time. We will continue to count on them. She will continue to receive care there probably the rest of her life."

Lucy had one word to describe her doctors and nurses at Riley, who have inspired her to become a nurse someday.

"Caring," said Lucy. "It's definitely an amazing hospital. They save lives there."

"We're really lucky to have our Lucy," said Courtney.

Courtney said Lucy is known at Riley for her big, bright bows. Now, the soon-to-be-12-year-old spends her time playing tennis and tag with her three siblings.

Lucy also spends her free time raising funds and awareness for other Riley families.

"Every year for my birthday," said Lucy, "I do a hot chocolate stand to raise money for Riley."

She also does lunch box drives. Recently, she even collected more than 100 sensory kits for children at Riley.

"The kids can play around with them while they're in the hospital," said Lucy.

"I don't think I'll ever not be in awe of her," said Courtney. "It is mind-blowing, and all the credit to Riley."

Riley Hospital for Children is one of 170 Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

Osmond said the network's mission is to offer the best care for kids.

"Children's Miracle Network is there to help these hospitals be the best places you can take your kids," said Osmond.

"You are in the best hands ever," said Courtney. "Nobody will take care of you like Riley Hospital will."

Osmond said Children's Miracle Network has raised $8 billion dollars for its hospitals. Each donation stays local. According to Osmond, "100% of the money goes to the hospital and to the kids."

Osmond encouraged Hoosiers to donate to Riley, if possible. She said volunteering or serving in-person is the next best bet.