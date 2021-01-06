Health Department partnering with schools to host mass vaccination clinics for ages 12 to 17

The first Covid-19 vaccination clinic is Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Health Department is hosting the first of three mass vaccination clinics starting tomorrow.

The clinics are offering the Pfizer vaccine for people 12 to 17 years old.

Wednesday’s clinic will be held at North Central High School from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome and family members older than 17 can also be vaccinated.

Parents and guardians can save time by pre-registering their children and teens for this clinic by visiting ourshot.in.gov or calling 2-1-1.

The second dose clinic will be offered at North Central High School on June 23 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Arsenal Tech High School will also offer first dose vaccinations on June 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the second dose clinic on July 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Warren Central High School is offering fist dose vaccinations on June 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the second dose clinic on July 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.