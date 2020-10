Police say 37-year-old Michael Riddle should be considered armed and dangerous.

Residents in the area of 300 North and 125 West are asked to lock their doors and windows and report and suspicious activity.

Police say 37-year-old Michael Riddle is 5’7” and 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Riddle was last seen wearing a black shirt.