Hamilton Town Center theater to reopen by July

Emagine Entertainment company officials said they plan to reopen the former IMAX theater this summer.
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The IMAX Theatre at Hamilton Town Center in Noblesville announced plans to reopen by July 1.  

The theatre closed in March of 2020 due to the pandemic. 

During bankruptcy reorganization, Goodrich Quality Theaters spun off ownership of the Noblesville location.  

Emagine Entertainment now plans to reopen the Noblesville location in July. 

“Emagine has signed a lease for the former Goodrich Theater in Noblesville and plans to open the venue by July 1st, 2021,” CEO  Anthony LaVerde said. Emagine 

Entertainment operates theaters in Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois.

Company officials said they expect to drop the IMAX name.