Hamilton County to pay nearly $100,000 for cars damaged by fallen tree

County officials said part of a tree fell last week during high winds and damaged several cars.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Hamilton County agreed to pay near $100,000 for cars damaged when a tree fell near the Old Courthouse Square in Noblesville.

County officials said part of an 86-foot tree fell during high winds on October 21.

“We are so grateful that no one was hurt in this incident,” said Hamilton County Commissioner Christine Altman. “The vehicles involved can be replaced or repaired. We’re just incredibly lucky this incident didn’t result in someone getting hurt.”

“We did not have evidence that the tree was diseased, dying or posing any threat,” Altman added. “Even though there is a question if the County is responsible under common law for the damage caused by the fallen tree, we feel strongly that we should assume responsibility for the damage caused to the vehicles. We do not want to place additional burden on the those affected and want to get them back ‘on the road’ as quickly as possible.”

An arborist determined the tree could not be saved and needed to be removed.