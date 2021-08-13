Hamilton County close to reaching herd immunity against COVID-19

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Hamilton County Health Department said they are 30,000 people away from reaching herd immunity through vaccinations for COVID-19.
The health department defines herd immunity as when most of the population is immune to an infectious disease, which then provides indirect population immunity to those who are not immune to the disease.
The health department said nearly 201,000 residents of Hamilton County are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Vaccination appointments can be made by clicking here.