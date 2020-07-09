1 dead, 4 others injured in north side shooting

Police say four people were shot Monday morning on the city's north side.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after four people were shot early Monday morning at a party. One of the victims later died at Eskenazi hospital.

Officer responded to 39th and Graceland Avenue around 2 a.m. on a report of shots fired.

Officers located at least four people suffering from gun shot wounds.

Police say one other person arrived at Methodist hospital injured from the shooting but it's unclear if they were actually shot.