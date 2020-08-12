City of Carmel says GOAT Tavern must close daily at 2 p.m.

The City of Carmel says the GOAT Tavern must close daily at 2 p.m. or apply for an additional variance or a zoning change to stay open longer.

CARMEL, Ind. — The City of Carmel says they will begin enforcing the variance currently in place for the GOAT Tavern.

City officials say the previous owners of the property served breakfast and lunch for which the variance was issued in 2007. The variance runs with the land allowing future owners the same variance.

Carmel City officials say they missed the fact that the variance included hours of operation that ended each day at 2 p.m. and the GOAT Tavern was inadvertently allowed to operate with a closing time of 3 a.m.

Under the current variance and the state issued alcohol permit, the GOAT Tavern will be allowed to serve alcohol under their permit for breakfast and lunch, but must close at 2 p.m.

City officials says they have met with the owners on several occasions, but problems have persisted.