Funeral services set for longtime stadium usher who became 'family' with Indianapolis Colts fans

Kevin Martin applied for a security job in 2011 and became a popular usher with people in Section 144 of Lucas Oil Stadium.

INDIANAPOLIS — Services are set for Wednesday for for beloved Indianapolis Colts usher Kevin Martin.

You might remember him from a story we did last July when Martin started chemotherapy.

The 58-year-old worked at Colts games for ten years. Seeing a game in person attracted Martin to apply for a security position at Lucas Oil Stadium years ago. He was assigned to work as an usher in Section 144 near the north end zone in 2011 and never left, because somewhere, amid all the football fanfare, Martin found a new family.

During his time with the team, Martin became something of a local celebrity for fans. Some of them even set up a crowdfunding account to help pay for costs while he went through treatment. Unfortunately, Martin passed away after months of battling cancer.

13News spoke with Martin last year as he started chemotherapy at a local hospital. He said at the time that the outpouring of support from friends and fans was deeply appreciated.

“It's just that they had enough forethought and love in their heart to want to set this up for me was really overwhelming for me,” Martin said. “They didn't have to do it, but they saw fit to do it. Whoever the person is, I appreciate it, I thank you for it and you touched my heart in a way you will never know.”

Viewing is set for 11 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Indiana Funeral Care, 8151 Allisonville Rd. A funeral service will follow.



Services for Kevin Martin will be on April 13, 2022 @ Indiana Funeral Care 8151 Allisonville Rd Indianapolis In 46250 . Viewing 11am-1pm Service following. #ColtsNation @OliviaRayWISH @AnneMarieWTHR @ClonyDungyXL1 @JimIrsay @ColtsTubaGuy pic.twitter.com/7MzgkPToij — Colts Cave Man (@RickStevens63) April 5, 2022