Two men dead after fire in Franklin County

Credit: Indiana Homeland Security

FRANKLIN COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Two men are dead after an early morning fire in Franklin County.  

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says the fire was reported shortly before 2 a.m. on Riley Pike near Brookville.  

A third man said he awoke to smoke in the mobile home and a fire on an exterior porch. 

The man was able to get out of the home but suffered minor smoke inhalation. 

Firefighters found two men dead inside the home during a search.

Fire investigators say foul play is not expected and a search for the cause of the fire continues.