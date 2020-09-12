Two men dead after fire in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Two men are dead after an early morning fire in Franklin County.
The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says the fire was reported shortly before 2 a.m. on Riley Pike near Brookville.
A third man said he awoke to smoke in the mobile home and a fire on an exterior porch.
The man was able to get out of the home but suffered minor smoke inhalation.
Firefighters found two men dead inside the home during a search.
Fire investigators say foul play is not expected and a search for the cause of the fire continues.