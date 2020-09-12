Two men dead after fire in Franklin County

Two men are dead after an early morning fire in Franklin County.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says the fire was reported shortly before 2 a.m. on Riley Pike near Brookville.

A third man said he awoke to smoke in the mobile home and a fire on an exterior porch.

The man was able to get out of the home but suffered minor smoke inhalation.

Firefighters found two men dead inside the home during a search.