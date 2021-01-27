Fort Hood Army chaplain under investigation for comments on transgender people

Chaplain Maj. Andrew Calvert suggested a transgender person who "rejects reality" is evidence they are "mentally unfit" to serve.

FORT HOOD, Texas — An Army chaplain with Fort Hood's 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade is under investigation for a Facebook post that criticized the decision to allow transgender people to serve in the military.

Maj. Andrew Calvert suggested that someone who is transgender is "mentally unfit" in a post to the Army Times Facebook page. The post was in response to an article about President Joe Biden's executive order to drop the ban on transgender people in the military.

Calvert posted, “How is rejecting reality (biology) not evidence that a person is mentally unfit (ill), and thus making that person unqualified to serve? There is little difference in this than over those who believe and argue for a ‘flat earth,’ despite the overwhelming evidence to the contrary. The motivation is different, but the argument is the same. This person is a MedBoard for Mental Wellness waiting to happen. What a waste of military resources and funding!”

The new order, which Biden signed in the Oval Office during a meeting with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, overturns a ban ordered by President Donald Trump. It immediately prohibits any service member from being forced out of the military on the basis of gender identity.

Austin, in a statement, voiced support for the change and said the Pentagon will work over the next two months to implement the new policy.

Public Affairs Officer for 3rd SFAB Maj. Jefferson Grimes issued a statement about the post.

"Maj. Calvert’s social media post on the Army Times Facebook page is currently under investigation," Grimes said. "We support the Commander in Chief, Secretary of Defense and all DOD policies and directives."

"We are Soldiers 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and that means always treating others with dignity and respect. This includes online communication. We direct our soldiers to “Think, Type, Post” when engaging in conversations on social media platforms and to follow DoD policies and regulations. When our online conduct does not follow these rules and regulations, we investigate and hold individuals accountable if they are found to be in violation."

The Army's Security Force Assistance Command addressed the comment on its Twitter and Facebook pages.

"We are aware of the recent comments posted to the Army Times Facebook in regard to the ban being removed on transgender service members. This incident is under investigation," the post said.

The post also referenced the "Think, Type, Post policy.

