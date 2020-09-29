Fishers police looking for man after brief chase

Fishers police are looking for a man they say was looking into cars early Tuesday morning.

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police are looking for a man they say ran from officers after looking into cars early Tuesday morning.

Police say a resident reported the man looking into cars in the Silverton neighborhood around 12 a.m.

As officers arrived in the area, the resident reported the man was leaving the neighborhood in a dark colored car.

Officers quickly located the car matching the description given by the resident. Police say the man led them on a short chase before leaving the car and running into a wooded area in the Avalon sub-division.

Fishers police searched the area using K9s and drones, but the man was not located.

Residents who discover property missing from their car should call (317) 773-1282 to file a police report.

Police say the suspect is a white male in his 20's wearing a dark colored sweatshirt.