FISHERS, Ind. — A Fishers man died after an accident on his Polaris ATV Tuesday afternoon.

Police said 76-year-old James Fetters died when he was struck by a truck attempting to cross Southeastern Parkway near the Avalon Sub-Division.

The driver of the truck, 47-year-old Terry Wright, suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs played a role in this crash.