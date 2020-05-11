Fishers police investigating several thefts from vehicles

Fishers police are investigating multiple thefts from vehicles Thursday morning.

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police are investigating multiple thefts from vehicles early Thursday morning. Police also say two vehicles were stolen.

The thefts happened in the Sandstone and Meadow Brook subdivisions between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Detectives are asking residents living in the area to check their home security surveillance footage for suspicious persons or vehicles on or near their property.