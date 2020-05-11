Fishers police investigating several thefts from vehicles

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police are investigating multiple thefts from vehicles early Thursday morning. Police also say two vehicles were stolen.
The thefts happened in the Sandstone and Meadow Brook subdivisions between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m.
Detectives are asking residents living in the area to check their home security surveillance footage for suspicious persons or vehicles on or near their property.
Anyone with information regarding these thefts is asked to call Detective/Sergeant Ruble at 317-595-3319.