Fishers announces plans for new fire station

The new station will be built near 136th and Moorcroft Drive.

The Fishers Fire Department announced plans Thursday to build a new 13,600 square foot facility.

Fire station 397 will be located on two acres of land near 136th and Moorcroft Drive in the northeastern section of city.

“Establishing the seventh fire station in one of Fishers’ fastest growing areas allows us to provide improved service to those residents living on the eastern portion of our community,” said Fishers Fire and Emergency Services Chief Steven Orusa.“

We look forward to continuing our services to these residents and joining the neighborhood,” Orusa said.

The design will be very similar to Station 393, located by the Metropolitan Indianapolis Airport on Allisonville Road.