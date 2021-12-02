FEMA to provide millions of dollars to Indiana for vaccine distribution support

INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is sending Indiana nearly $8 million dollars for costs related to the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money is an advance payment for eligible reimbursable costs associated with operating more than 200 vaccination sites across the state to rapidly distribute and administer COVID-19 vaccines.

“This FEMA assistance will allow Indiana to continue its charge to vaccinate all eligible people as quickly as possible,” said Steve Cox, executive director of the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. “Hoosiers are waiting anxiously to get vaccines and move beyond this pandemic, and this assistance will play an important role in helping us to return to some sort of normalcy,” Cox concluded.