FBI warns voters of election crimes ahead of November election

The FBI is issuing a warning to voters about federal election crimes, how to avoid them and encourage voters to report suspected violations.

INDIANAPOLIS — The FBI is issuing a warning to voters about federal election crimes, how to avoid them and encourage voters to report suspected violations.

“Every year, Americans pick their leaders and make their voices heard through elections,” said Calvin Shivers, assistant director for the Criminal Investigative Division. “Those elections must remain free and fair to ensure voters' voices are truly heard. As Americans get ready to vote, the FBI is asking each citizen to remain vigilant and report any suspected criminal scheme targeting voters to the FBI immediately.”

Election crimes fall into four categories

Ballot fraud

Campaign finance violations

Patronage offenses

Civil rights violations, such as voter suppression or voter intimidation

State and localities have their own process and laws for managing elections and election laws but depending upon the severity of the crime, it may fall under a federal offense.

Examples of federal election crimes include, but are not limited to:

Giving false information when registering to vote

Voting more than once

Changing ballot markings or otherwise tampering with ballots

Compensating voters

Threatening voters with physical or financial harm

Intentionally lying about the time, manner, or place of an election to prevent qualified voters from voting

Contributions from foreign or other prohibited sources

Use of campaign funds for personal or unauthorized purposes

Voter Suppression

Voter suppression is a federal crime. It is the action of intentionally deceiving qualified voters to prevent them from voting.

Bad actors use various methods to spread disinformation about voting, such as social media platforms, texting, or peer-to-peer messaging applications on smartphones. These people or entities may provide misleading information about the time, manner, or place of voting. This can include inaccurate election dates or false claims about voting qualifications or methods, such as false information suggesting that one may vote by text, which is not allowed in any jurisdiction.

To ensure you don't fall victim to voter suppression, make a plan for when, where and how you will vote. You can find this information at eac.gov and usa.gov/how-to-vote.

Scam PACs

Making political contributions can be a way to exercise your First Amendment rights. But some individuals and groups soliciting contributions are solely attempting to scam someone.

The FBI assesses that seniors are at a high risk of being targeted.

Scam PACs are fraudulent political action committees designed to reroute political contributions for personal financial gain, according to the FBI. This is a federal crime. Signs that a PAC is a scam include the PAC and its website don't exist and the phone number is unreachable or out of service.

The FBI recommends the following to protecting your right to vote:

Know when, where, and how you will vote.

Seek out election information from trustworthy sources, verify who produced the content, and consider their intent.

Report potential election crimes—such as disinformation about the manner, time, or place of voting—to the FBI.

If appropriate, make use of in-platform tools offered by social media companies for reporting suspicious posts that appear to be spreading false or inconsistent information about voting and elections.

Research individuals and entities to whom you are making political donations. If something seems suspicious, reconsider the donation.

The FBI encourages the public to report information concerning suspicious or criminal activity to their local FBI field office.