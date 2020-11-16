Fayette County getting a grip on COVID-19

After a drastic spike in COVID-19 cases in October, Fayette County has seen numbers drop in November.

The coronavirus numbers in Fayette County hit a high in October that made national reports.



"Initially I think a lot of people felt that this was a bit politicized and probably didn't take the virus that seriously," said Fayette County Health Officer Dr. Wayne White.



That may be what led the rural farming community anchored by Connersville to a stunning statistic.

"Through October they really shot up and we were probably the 13th worst county in the country at one time. We were at a peak positivity rate of almost 30 percent," White said.



He’s been the Fayette County Health Officer here since 1987 and has handled a number of community health challenges here and called in support from the state.



"We went around to the different bigger establishments and it wasn't anything punitive but we enforced the fact that you need to encourage people to wear a mask especially the employees," he explained.



It appears to have paid off in county of more than 23,000 people.



While Fayette County is still red, the percentage has since fallen in half to nearly 15%.



"This is a small town and you see some people from the state walking around with suits and ties and clipboards and I think the word got out a people are looking and they want us to take it seriously and they did,” White said.



New county numbers come out on Wednesday, which will help leaders decide their next steps in stopping the spread.



One of their biggest concerns is the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday and Dr. White encourages everyone to limit gatherings to only immediate family.