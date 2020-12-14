Man killed in early morning crash in Fishers

Police say a man died after hitting a car head on in the northbound lanes of State Road 37 in Fishers.

FISHERS, Ind. — One man is dead after an early morning crash in Fishers.

Police say they responded to the crash around 3:30 a.m. Monday in the northbound lanes of State Road 37 near 135th street.

The crash involved a Dodge Charger and Toyota Scion. Police say they located a man trapped in the Toyota Scion suffering from critical injuries.

Medics transported the man to an area hospital where he later died.

Investigators believe the Toyota Scion was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of State Road 37 when it hit the Charger head on. The driver of the charger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.