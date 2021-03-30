Walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic planned for Wednesday and Thursday

ANDERSON, Ind. — A walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic brought a few hundred people to an Anderson church Tuesday.
The Madison County Health Department announced on Facebook Tuesday morning of 430 unexpected Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
By early afternoon, a line had formed outside St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Staff members from the Indiana Department of Health and the Indiana National Guard administered the shots.
Another walk-up vaccination clinic is scheduled for tomorrow and Thursday at Anderson Zion Family Life Center at 2008 Reverend J.T. Menifee Street.