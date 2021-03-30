Walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic planned for Wednesday and Thursday

News spread quickly on social media that an extra 430 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination was available without an appointment at an Anderson church.

ANDERSON, Ind. — A walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic brought a few hundred people to an Anderson church Tuesday.

The Madison County Health Department announced on Facebook Tuesday morning of 430 unexpected Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

By early afternoon, a line had formed outside St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Staff members from the Indiana Department of Health and the Indiana National Guard administered the shots.