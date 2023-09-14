Tickets on sale for OnyxFest fall theater festival

The festival is scheduled for Nov. 3-5 at the IndyFringe Basile Theater and Nov. 10-12 at the Crispus Attucks Auditorium.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 OnyxFest fall theater festival.

The event is Indiana's only theater festival that is dedicated to stories from Black playwrights.

OnyxFest will feature five never-produced one-act plays written by local and national playwrights.

This plays include:

“5 MOODS OF BLACK ANGUISH” by Josiah McCruiston (Indianapolis, IN). Inspired by the works of Zora Neale Hurston, Langston Hughes, and August Wilson. Spoken word, prose and sermonettes explore the pain and glory of a people with unconquerable spirits.

“BABE” by Delores Thornton (Indianapolis, IN). Based on a true story. Therapy helps reveal the buried truths of an 82-year African American woman who reaches inner depth of selfrealization.

“RIGHT BEHIND YOU” by Deborah Patrick (Detroit, Michigan). Generations of women reflect on contrasting experiences as the elder of the family is dying of COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic.

“TIGONIE” by Levi Frazier Jr. (Memphis, Tennessee). A man whose checkered past comes back to haunt him. A tale of regret, repentance and reconciliation. Religion and hypocrisy surface.

“THE HEART OF A MAN” by Ardre Orie (Atlanta, Georgia). An all-male cast stage production that reveals the eye-opening and sometimes harsh truths on dating, marriage, sexuality, domestic violence and love from the male’s perspective.

