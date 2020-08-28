NBC sets November return for 'This Is Us,' 'Chicago' dramas

NBC says “This Is Us” will kick off its fifth season on Nov. 10.

NEW YORK — An optimistic NBC says it will bring “This Is Us” and other scripted series back in November despite the TV industry’s coronavirus-caused production shutdown that’s only beginning to ease.

That will be followed by the Nov. 11 return of the “Chicago” drama franchise: “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago P.D.” and “Chicago Med.”

The Mariska Hargitay-led “Law & Order: SVU” will start its 22nd season on Nov. 12, followed by ”The Blacklist” with James Spader and Megan Boone on Nov. 13., with comedy series "Superstore” set for Oct. 22.

“The Voice” will be back on Oct. 19 with Gwen Stefani returning to the judge's chair alongside Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton.

The fall season at NBC is set to kick off September 28 with the premiere of the network's reboot of the game show "Weakest Link." Jane Lynch will host the show, which will air Mondays at 10 p.m. through December 28.

A special, "One Night Only: The Best of Broadway," will air on Wednesday, September 30 from 9-11 p.m. One night later, a new comedy, "Connecting," will premiere and air Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. through November 19.