'Doctor Strange' hero ready to host 'Saturday Night Live'

NEW YORK — After two weekends off, "Saturday Night Live" is back this weekend with an Oscar nominee at the helm.
"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" star Benedict Cumberbatch will host "SNL" live from Studio 8H at Rockefeller Center on Saturday, May 7.
The Academy Award nominee for "The Power of the Dog" previously hosted the sketch comedy show in 2016, when the first "Doctor Strange" film was released. Cumberbatch also popped up for a cameo as a member of the audience during the season 43 finale in May 2018.
Cumberbatch will be joined by musical guest Arcade Fire on Saturday. The rock band is making its fifth appearance as a musical guest.
"Saturday Night Live" airs Saturday, May 7, live in all time zones at 11:30 p.m. ET.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: It Takes A Village
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.