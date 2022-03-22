'Saturday Night Live' taps next 3 hosts

Before becoming a Grammy Award winner, Lizzo said she lived in Aurora and worked at King Soopers.

NEW YORK — “Saturday Night Live” announced Monday it will return with three back-to-back-to-back live shows in April.

Jerrod Carmichael will make his “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut on Saturday, April 2. The stand-up comedian's new special, “Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel,” debuts April 1 on HBO.

Gunna will join Carmichael on April 2 to perform for the first time as “SNL” musical guest.

Academy Award-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal will host “SNL” for the second time on Saturday, April 9. Gyllenhaal stars in “Ambulance,” coming to theaters April 8.

Camila Cabello will make her second appearance as “Saturday Night Live” musical guest. Cabello's new album, “Familia,” will be released April 8.

Lizzo will pull double duty when she takes the stage for her “SNL” hosting debut and second musical guest appearance on Saturday, April 16.

The Grammy winner stars in the competition series “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” premiering March 25 on Prime Video.

Every season of “SNL” is now available to stream on Peacock.

