'I'm the happiest I've ever been': Post Malone announces girlfriend's pregnancy

WASHINGTON — Rapper and songwriter Austin Richard Post -- better known by his stage name Post Malone -- said in an interview he is going to be a father for the first time, adding he is the "happiest (he's) ever been."

In an interview with TMZ on May 3, the 26-year-old confirmed the news that his girlfriend was pregnant. Malone has not named his girlfriend publicly.

"I'm excited for this next chapter in my life," Malone said. "Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."

Malone did not reveal any details of the pregnancy in that interview, and he has likewise remained silent about the matter on his social media accounts.

The exciting news comes ahead of the award-winning artist's fourth studio album "Twelve Carat Toothache," scheduled to debut on June 3. His last album, “Hollywood’s Bleeding,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard album chart.

In an interview with Billboard in January, Malone said that the new songs on his upcoming record are "more to how I’m feeling at the moment: the ups and downs and the disarray and the bipolar aspect of being an artist in the mainstream.”

Among the best-selling artists in the world, Malone has sold over 80 million records and won numerous accolades, including 10 Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, and one MTV Video Music award.