Lizzo replaces Yeah Yeah Yeahs on final 'SNL' of 2022

NEW YORK — Lizzo will be the final musical guest of the year on "Saturday Night Live."

The popstar announced on her Instagram account that she will appear on "SNL" on Saturday, Dec. 17, with host Austin Butler.

"Surprise," said Lizzo.

This will be Lizzo's third appearance as musical guest on the show. Lizzo replaces original musical guest Yeah Yeah Yeahs due to an illness in the band.

"As many of our fans know, [guitarist] Nick [Zinner] has been sick with pneumonia the past month and it’s been an up and down recovery process,” the Yeah Yeah Yeahs wrote on Instagram. "The band’s top priority is supporting Nick through a full recovery. As a result we had to pull out of from our engagements at KROQ’s Acoustic Christmas and Saturday Night Live."

Butler — star of the film "Elvis" — will make his first appearance as host on Saturday.

"Saturday Night Live" will air live in all time zones at 9:30 p.m. MT on NBC and Peacock.

Austin Butler and @lizzo are here for the final show of 2022!!! pic.twitter.com/dmRaEglm6F — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) December 13, 2022

Lizzo told a crowd in Denver in 2019 that, before becoming one of the country's top musical acts, she spent about a year living in Aurora and working at a King Soopers store.

"I’m so (expletive) happy to be here, Denver. You know, I used to live here for like a year," Lizzo told the crowd as they erupted in applause. "Everybody talks about Minneapolis, Houston, Detroit. But I spent a year in Aurora, working at the King Soopers."

"So this is low-key kind of like a homecoming show, right?" she continued.

