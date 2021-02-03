Dr. Oz assists in saving man with medical emergency at New Jersey airport

TV host and doctor Mehmet Oz said he helped the Newark Port Authority revive the man after the individual collapsed near him and his family.

TV show host and doctor Mehmet Oz said Monday while he was at New Jersey's Newark Liberty Airport, he rushed to help the Newark Port Authority save a man who had collapsed during a medical emergency near him and his family.

As the New York Post reported, Dr. Oz was said to have been going to baggage claim in Terminal C of the airport after getting of a flight, when a man collapsed and reportedly stopped breathing at around 11 p.m. local time.

Tuesday, Dr. Oz wrote in a tweet that he assisted a Newark Port Authority officer in performing CPR to clear the man's airway and revive him. A nearby defibrillator had to be used in order to "save his life" Dr. Oz said.

Dr. Oz wrote on Twitter, "as a physician and a human being, it’s our responsibility to jump in when there’s a medical emergency. Another critical reminder of how important it is to take the time to learn how to do CPR and use a defibrillator."

According to a statement from the Newark Port Authority, “after several more cycles of CPR, the man started breathing on his own and was stabilized,” the New York Post reported.

According to ABC 7 NY, a representative for Dr. Oz said that the TV personality had just returned from a trip to Florida with his wife and daughter and were at baggage claim where the man fell to the floor. The report said that the man was injured by the fall and at one point had no heartbeat, and had turned blue.