'Days of our Lives' will not air on WTHR during impeachment coverage, will be available on demand

WTHR in Indianapolis will not be able to air Days of our Lives, so fans are encouraged to watch the missed episodes on NBC.com or other NBC streaming services.
INDIANAPOLIS — WTHR will air coverage of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. This coverage will preempt NBC's "Days of our Lives."

WTHR is unable to air the missed episodes overnight.

Viewers who want to watch the episodes should use NBC.com or the NBC smart TV app.

Each episode will be available after midnight the day after the episode airs.