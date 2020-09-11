'Chicago' dramas return to WTHR

The three Chicago-based shows start new seasons on November 11.

INDIANAPOLIS — On Wednesday, Nov. 11, Chicago Med will kick off its sixth season at 8 p.m., while Chicago Fire unveils its ninth season premiere at 9 p.m. Chicago P.D. closes out the night at 10 p.m. with its eighth season premiere.

All three series come from the mind of executive producer Dick Wolf, the creator of Law and Order.

NBC describes "Chicago Med" as "an emotional thrill ride through the day-to-day chaos of the city's newest state-of-the-art trauma center and into the lives of the courageous doctors, nurses and staff who hold it all together."

NBC said "Chicago Fire" is "an edge-of-your-seat view at the lives of everyday heroes committed to one of America's noblest professions. The firefighters, rescue squad and paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51 risk their lives week in and week out to save and protect the citizens of their incredible city."