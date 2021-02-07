Bill Cosby's publicist tells 13News what life was like for the comedian behind bars

Andrew Wyatt, told 13News the 83-year-old Cosby is fully blind due to glaucoma.

PHILADELPHIA — There are more details about what time behind bars was like for actor-comedian Bill Cosby, who was just released this week from prison.

A TV helicopter camera recorded video of Bill Cosby's publicists picking him up Wednesday from a maximum-security prison outside Philadelphia. His publicist, Andrew Wyatt, told 13News the 83-year-old is fully blind due to glaucoma.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his 2018 conviction despite more than 50 women accusing Cosby of sexual assault and misconduct. His publicist talked with 13News not only about what's next for Cosby, but also how he learned at the last minute the famous actor was being released.

"So when I got to the house getting him out, all the emotions just took place because it's the same house I walked him out to go be sentenced, thinking he was going to have a little bit more time to come home after being sentenced," Wyatt said. "People want to talk about 60 women with no evidence, no proof. Just she said something happened 30 years ago. Not saying bad things don’t happen to women, but not at the hands of Bill Cosby. In his deposition, he never admitted to drugging and raping women. He stated, they said did you have quaaludes the culture of the 70’s we all had them, they were disco biscuits. They said did you ever give women drugs without their consent? He said never. This is a man who was railroaded, who was targeted because of a black man being America’s dad."

During the interview, Wyatt told 13News Reporter Steve Jefferson that eventually, Bill Cosby will come out of seclusion to do interviews about his overturned conviction and newfound freedom.

"He’s trying to get acclimated back to things. You know, we stayed up until two in the morning, Scoop, he was afraid to go to sleep," Wyatt said. "He said, 'Because I don’t want to wake up and realize this is a bad dream.'"

According to Wyatt, who has started representing Cosby about 11 years before his conviction, the famous actor received two $1000.00 citations for failing to maintain his lawn at home.

While in prison Wyatt shared that Cosby changed his diet and eating habits to help maintain his health.

”Health-wise, he’s just blind. He’s in great health," Wyatt said. "He worked out every morning in prison. He did 300 leg lifts, bicycles. He went in at 220, 215 pounds. He’s 173. He gave up eating bread, dessert."