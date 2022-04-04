Beyoncé stuns in Tiffany & Co.'s most expensive diamond necklace at Oscars after-party

The empire diamond is eclipsed only by the 128.5-carat Tiffany diamond, which is not for sale and is labeled priceless.

LOS ANGELES — This year's Oscars was eventful, to say the least. From the slap heard round the world to best-dressed superstars and epic after parties—including one where Beyoncé showed up wearing bling that lived up to her nickname, Queen Bey—the annual award show really had it all.

Beyoncé became the first person ever to wear Tiffany & Co.'s more than 175-carat diamond necklace, the most expensive empire diamond necklace that the jeweler has ever made.

She showed off the necklace at her and Jay-Z's Oscars after-party in Los Angeles.

The necklace originally debuted at the 1939 World's Fair and it's been named accordingly. The jeweler is calling it "The Historic 1939 World's Fair Necklace."

The company modernized the original 200-carat aquamarine design. It was two years in the making and features an over 80-carat empire diamond at the center. It also has 353 round diamonds and 224 custom-cut baguette diamonds.

A price tag for the necklace was not revealed by the jeweler.

But it doesn't stop at a necklace, the diamond can also be worn as a ring.