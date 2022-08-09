YMCA offering big bonuses for after-school care workers in central Indiana

Those workers that stay a year can earn a bonus up to $3,000 for part-time workers and $4,500 for full-time workers.

AVON, Ind. — The YMCA is offering some big incentives in an attempt to attract workers for the youth development team. That includes the before- and after-school program positions.

The organization is offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus for new hires.

Additionally, those workers that stay a year can earn a bonus up to $3,000 for part-time workers and $4,500 for full-time workers.

The bonuses are made available by the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning.

“We are extremely grateful for the opportunity to use these funds to attract and retain individuals who love working with children,” said Dr. Heidi Monroe, vice president of child care for the YMCA. “Our staff is the core of our programming. Offering consistent and valuable services helps us to be strong allies to our families.”

Other benefits for workers joining the YMCA include:

Fun, supportive work environment

Flexible scheduling

Free Y membership

Up to 20 hours/week of free school-age child care while working

Certifications and training provided

Shortages in staffing for the YMCA forced it to not open some before- or after-school programs for students this year. In late July, the YMCA told 13News it was experiencing a staffing shortage across central Indiana. The biggest need was at Sycamore and Maple elementary schools in Avon.