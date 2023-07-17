Community donating supplies to teachers via Amazon Wish Lists

The wish list works like a gift registry for teachers' classrooms.

INDIANAPOLIS — Teachers spend a lot of their own money on items for the classroom.

That is why they are appreciative of family, friends and community members donating classroom supplies found on their Amazon Wish List.

For Melissa Summitt, at Homecroft Elementary School, it is especially helpful now that she is teaching a new grade.

"It's so exciting," Summitt said as she opened a surprise package, "I am like a kid on Christmas morning here."

The wish list works like a gift registry for her classroom.

"It's a blessing from the people in our community and our friends that we know," Summitt said. "I feel like people generally want to help teachers and students, but they just don't always know how."

The items she asked for ranged from books to bright-colored card stock.

"A lot of kids — they're used to bright colors on their video games or on their TV shows — so the more we can incorporate that in the classroom, the more likely they are to hang on to that that information," Summitt said.

Haley Settles is also a teacher at Homecroft who crowdsources extra supplies using an Amazon Wish List.

Prior to that, Settles said she spent her own money.

"Which is unfortunate, but that's just how I would get stuff," Settles said.

That is because schools can only supply so much.

"We get the basic necessities, which is great," Settles said. "But a lot of the times, to make that learning go even one step deeper, you have to have some other stuff."

For example, last year, Settles put mini clocks on her list for her third grade class. That way, each child could practice time at their desk.

"I feel like they grasp the concept a little better because they're the ones doing it," Settles said.

The easiest way to get a teacher's wish list is to ask them because the lists are not always searchable.

After you find it, simply select what you want to buy, and it is shipped to the teacher.