Westfield students embrace county's C.L.A.S.S. acronym to keep learning at school

WESTFIELD, Ind. — This school year has been nothing short of tough and frustrating for students, teachers and many parents.
School districts have bounced between the classroom and e-learning.
A group of Westfield High School students are trying to keep students in the school building, in class, and healthy.
Westfield is one of four Hamilton County schools involved in the C.L.A.S.S. program.
C.L.A.S.S.
- The C stands for Check the student's temperature
- The L for Lead by example, wear a mask and social distance
- A is a reminder to Avoid social gatherings
- S is Schedule a test if you show signs of COVID-19
- The second S signals students to Stay home until they receive test results
Five seniors at Westfield are part of a special task force and educational campaign launched by the Hamilton County Health Department.
Westfield High now has mix of in-class and virtual learning and students say they want in-class learning to continue.
That's why they're promoting what's being called "Show Some Class" thru social media.
The students involved hope and believe the message carries more weight when it comes from them.
“If I were to tell one of my friends “hey, put your mask on,” said senior Sarah Weglarz, "I feel like there would be higher likelihood they'd listen to me to do that rather than a teacher or parent just because teenagers don't always listen to people who are higher than them."
And she says it's not just about keeping students and teachers safe, but their families and members of the community, as well.