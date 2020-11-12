Westfield students embrace county's C.L.A.S.S. acronym to keep learning at school

A group of Westfield High School students is trying to keep their peers in the school building, in class, and healthy during the pandemic.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — This school year has been nothing short of tough and frustrating for students, teachers and many parents.

School districts have bounced between the classroom and e-learning.

Westfield is one of four Hamilton County schools involved in the C.L.A.S.S. program.

Five seniors at Westfield are part of a special task force and educational campaign launched by the Hamilton County Health Department.

Westfield High now has mix of in-class and virtual learning and students say they want in-class learning to continue.

That's why they're promoting what's being called "Show Some Class" thru social media.

The students involved hope and believe the message carries more weight when it comes from them.

“If I were to tell one of my friends “hey, put your mask on,” said senior Sarah Weglarz, "I feel like there would be higher likelihood they'd listen to me to do that rather than a teacher or parent just because teenagers don't always listen to people who are higher than them."