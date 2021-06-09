WATCH: Mooresville school staff read heartfelt thank you cards from community

In a video shared by the school district, staff read a special note out loud after receiving it for the first time.

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — After a long year full of loss and unique challenges, Mooresville Schools came up with an idea to give a much deserved thank you to its staff who have worked tirelessly teaching and supporting the children in their district.

Mooresville Schools asked the community to write notes of encouragement for school staff.

When the school district asked, the community answered. Students and families wrote thank you notes to teachers, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, and others.

The notes came as a total surprise.

In a video shared by the school district, staff read their special note out loud after receiving it for the first time.

"Thank you for being an amazing person. you always give your best and go above and beyond every day. Thank you for being you," read one teacher.

She went on to say, "I feel like they are family. I always tell them all 'once you're mine - you're always mine.'"

A member of the cafeteria staff read the next card.

"Our daughter doesn't eat school lunch often, but when she does she always comes home talking about the wonderful ladies who work the line. Thanks for bringing a smile to so many children's faces," the staff member said getting choked up and smiling as she read the card aloud.

A bus driver read her card and then said, "that's why I do what I do... right here. And you hope that you have a small part in their lives to be a good productive citizen one day."

And at a time like this past school year - a simple thank you note can mean the world to all of those who helped your children. No matter where you live.

Grab your tissues in preparation for a happy cry and watch the full video in the video player.