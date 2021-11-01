WATCH: Memphis teacher uses music to inspire his 2nd grade students

A teacher in Memphis wrote a song that he sings to his second graders every day. He hopes the lyrics will inspire them for the rest of their school years.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis teacher is using music to inspire his second graders before they get out of school for the summer. He hopes his lyrics give them words to live by that will inspire them the rest of their school years.

In a community where children see tragedy every day, Nik Knight is giving his second graders at Dunbar Elementary School motivation and hope.

"Ya'll say it, I feel smart, I feel good, I feel smart. It's time to learn man, it's time to learn," Knight sang in a video for his students.

Knight wrote this song to help boost children's self-esteem. In the background of the video there's instrumental music by Drake that Knight got off YouTube because he says his students like the sound of hip hop. It gets them excited about learning.

"If a child tells himself they're smart enough, enough times, that eventually they believe it," Knight said.

Knight could have taught at any other school in the country after graduating from North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro a few years ago, but he chose Dunbar Elementary in the Memphis neighborhood of Orange Mound because he knew he could make a true impact in a community that's often plagued by violence.

"Orange Mound has a median income of around $30,000," Knight said. "I'm also aware if you look around the neighborhood, there is a lack of resources, food, and healthcare and schools are underfunded."

That's why Knight is standing in the gap for those students in need of a mentor.

Nik Knight says whenever his kids run into a math problem they think is too hard, he makes them sing the song again for confidence.