Warren Township schools shift to e-learning for two days amid staffing shortage

Positive cases of COVID and other illnesses have created staffing problem in some MSD Warren Township schools and in the district's transportation department.

INDIANAPOLIS — Some of the students in the MSD of Warren Township will move to e-learning the next two school days.

Superintendent Dr. Tim Hanson notified families Thursday that students in grades 5 through 12 will have e-learning days Friday, Jan. 7 and Monday, Jan. 10 due to a "large number of staffing needs" that arose from positive COVID cases and other illnesses. Those cases are impacting staff in the intermediate middle schools in the district, as well as Warren Central High School. The transportation department has also been affected.

Hanson said students will access learning materials through Canvas and will have access to their teachers for three hours each day. For students in grades 5 through 8, teachers will be available from 9 a.m. to noon. High school teachers will be available to students from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The change does not affect students in kindergarten through fourth grade.