Warren Central High School launches new entrepreneurial program for students

INDIANAPOLIS — School leaders at Warren Central High School are launching a new program, helping students start their own business.
This year more than a dozen students will get the chance to take an entrepreneurial class.
Students will learn how to start a business, conduct personal inventory, work with customers and manage the business.
13News spoke with the lead teacher, who believes this is a good opportunity for teens who may not want to go the college route.
"So them walking out with something in their hands, like a physical business that they can launch a build some revenue on. I think that is what we're trying to do here," said Meredith Bryant. "Instead of pushing that college aspect or post-secondary, this is something they can hold on and take with them."
Students taking the class will earn 16 dual credit college hours. Aliya Thompson is a sophomore in the class. She told 13News that her parents run their own small business and it's something she would also like to do one day.
"I had to move a lot around to get in this class and I won't take it for granted," Thompson said. "I think it's an awesome opportunity as it in the first year at Warren Central High School. So, I think it's an amazing opportunity and we're all going to learn a lot. We have an amazing teacher as well."
In May, four seniors in the class will be able to launch their own business that they create in the program.
The program is funded from the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI). Warren Central High School has also partnered with InnoPower Indy to strengthen the education-to-entrepreneur pipeline for Career Center students.