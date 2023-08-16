Warren Central High School launches new entrepreneurial program for students

Students will learn how to start a business, conduct personal inventory, work with customers and manage the business.

INDIANAPOLIS — School leaders at Warren Central High School are launching a new program, helping students start their own business.

This year more than a dozen students will get the chance to take an entrepreneurial class.

13News spoke with the lead teacher, who believes this is a good opportunity for teens who may not want to go the college route.

"So them walking out with something in their hands, like a physical business that they can launch a build some revenue on. I think that is what we're trying to do here," said Meredith Bryant. "Instead of pushing that college aspect or post-secondary, this is something they can hold on and take with them."

Students taking the class will earn 16 dual credit college hours. Aliya Thompson is a sophomore in the class. She told 13News that her parents run their own small business and it's something she would also like to do one day.

"I had to move a lot around to get in this class and I won't take it for granted," Thompson said. "I think it's an awesome opportunity as it in the first year at Warren Central High School. So, I think it's an amazing opportunity and we're all going to learn a lot. We have an amazing teacher as well."

In May, four seniors in the class will be able to launch their own business that they create in the program.