Virtual Indiana public school sees boost in students and staff

This Indiana public school is seeing more teachers apply. Here's why.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's no secret that the coronavirus pandemic has changed the way Hoosier students learn and the way Indiana educators teach.

Virtual and digital education has become the main form of learning for some students, while it's a supplemental way to learn for others.

Indiana Digital Learning School (INDLS) is a statewide public K-12 school offering a curriculum aligned with Indiana state standards.

Elizabeth Sliger has served as the school's executive director since its founding six years ago.

"I think families are really evaluating their options and understanding that there are creative and technology-based options, if that is better for your family or for one of your children or all of your children," said Sliger. "If it's safety or health or another aspect of your life that leads you to look for options, there are a lot of them out there."

Sliger said more families are opting for a digital education with certified, Hoosier teachers. All INDLS educators must be certified and live in Indiana.

"You really are getting that experience with an Indiana, expert teacher," said Sliger, "who knows what they are talking about and how to structure the learning to make sure it meets that child's needs."

According to Sliger, there are more than 7,000 Hoosier children enrolled in INDLS.

"What we really believe is the parent knows best for each child," said Sliger, "and they are the one who should be able to choose and understand what they need."

More Indiana teachers are deciding to move their careers online, according to Sliger. By her estimate, there are more than 2,000 Indiana teachers leading the way for INDLS.

Teaching virtually provides an opportunity for Hoosier teachers to continue their career without the demand and pressure many teachers have experienced during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sliger responded to a question about teacher shortages across the state and how virtual teaching could add to that challenge, explaining that INDLS hopes to work with schools across the state to help fill voids in teaching, especially when it comes to specific education classes.

For families who are concerned about the lack of face-to-face interaction with virtual learning, Sliger encouraged families to learn more.