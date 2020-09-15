Federal program allows schools to provide free meals for the rest of 2020

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended waivers of summer food programs through the end of 2020 or until the federal funds run out.

SOUTHPORT, Ind. — When you get to the end of the lunch line, there's nothing students need to pay as of Tuesday at Southport Elementary School. Thanks to federal reimbursement funding, breakfast and lunch are free for every student in Perry Township Schools, where 78 percent of students already receive free or reduced-cost meals.

"This is a huge help,” said Erin Coleman, Perry Township Schools' child nutrition director. “We have a high free and reduced percentage in this district, but there's also a lot of families who don't qualify and they're really close on that border. So knowing that all students can eat for free is going to be a tremendous help for parents, a huge weight lifted off their shoulders."



The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended waivers of summer food programs through the end of 2020 or until the federal funds run out. That allows most schools throughout the country to provide free meals to students during the pandemic.

"People have lost their jobs and they've had a hard time making ends meet,” said Abby Butler, MSD of Decatur Township's director of child nutrition. “So we already offer a large portion of free and reduced meals in our school district. But this extends that benefit to anyone, because anyone and everyone is affected by this."

Sixty-five percent of students receive free or reduced-cost meals in Decatur Township. Students who are learning remotely in Decatur Township can arrange to pick up an entire week's worth of free meals at school.

Each school district may implement the free meals program slightly differently. Decatur Township is reimbursing student accounts for meals back to September 1. In Mooresville, parents will be reimbursed for any meals they've already paid going back to the start of school this semester.

"We know that families might be struggling right now and there are students that need some assistance,” said Mooresville Schools Food Services Director Daniel Williams. “We can provide a nice nutritional meal for the student and also help out the families financially."