U.S. education secretary meets with student-athletes at Decatur Central High School

INDIANAPOLIS — U.S. Education Secretary Dr. Miguel Cardona met with a small group of student-athletes at Decatur Central High School Monday morning. These students have lost classes and competitions to COVID-19.

Cardona wanted to ask students about their educational experience during the pandemic.

"Just going home and, like, still having to do school, it was hard to stay on top of things,” said senior Keelan Dyson, who plays football, basketball, and baseball.

"How has being a part of an athletic team helped your mental health?" asked Cardona.

"Even though I knew COVID was going on, it was kind of like a getaway just being able to play football, the sport that I love with the guys that I love,” said senior Chaikou Diallo, who has earned a football scholarship to Davidson College in North Carolina.

One point all the student-athletes agreed upon was the importance of being in person for their learning - not just for their education, but for their well-being.

"What's one piece of advice you would want to tell me?” asked Cardona. “When you go back to D.C., please try to work on this."

"We need to be in person at school as much as we can,” said senior Foster Wertz. “Sports are an escape. Not everybody’s an athlete, so school can be an escape, too.”

"Students need to be around others to have emotional and social skills,” said senor Ayva Schmalz, a distance runner who also swims.

Diallo told Cardona that extracurricular activities should be a priority, even during a pandemic.

"He was actually here to listen to us,” said Diallo. “I felt like the notes that he was taking during the discussion we had, he's actually going to apply that to what he's doing up in Washington."

"What I heard from students today is there is no substitute for in-person learning,” said Cardona. “So I recognize educators across the country are doing everything they can. We have 96% of our schools open and that takes a lot of hard work. I anticipate it's going to get better."

The secretary also visited a couple of classrooms.

"It was probably one of the most tremendous experiences in my life at school,” said Schmalz. “It was such an honor to talk to the secretary and it's a huge inspiration."