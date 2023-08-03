Board votes to terminate Indianapolis school director accused of using racial slur

Several parents and teachers at Edison School of the Arts say the director, Nathan Tuttle, used a racial slur toward a student.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — The Edison School of the Arts board has voted to terminate Executive Director Nathan Tuttle after he was accused of using a racial slur in front of a student.

Parents and teachers voiced their outrage at a board meeting at the start of March.

"I am disgusted. You stand up here and tell us we have to be respectful, we have to be kind. We have to use nice words. How about your CEO? Why doesn’t he use nice words? Why isn’t he kind to his students, to his staff, to his parents?" said parent Meredith Phillips at the time.

NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on the March 7 school board meeting.

Parents and teachers claimed Tuttle used the “N-word” in front of a Black student.

Board member Ernest Disney said he arrived at the school two hours after the incident and that five Black students were in a conference room along with two moms, a teacher and staff members. He said he was informed Tuttle did not call the students the “N-word,” but repeated it in front of them and later apologized.

Staff members also overheard the conversation.

"One of the boys did use the 'N-word' and, moments later, I heard Mr. Tuttle correct the student and also used the 'N-word' and used it quite a few times," said Regina Cole, an instructional assistant during the March 7 board meeting.

Many who spoke at the early March meeting said the issue goes much deeper than this one incident, saying some members of the school's leadership have caused a toxic and uncomfortable environment for everyone, including its students.

"This is what we deal with every day here in Edison. This is bigger than Mr. Tuttle," said teacher Cinnita Sayles at the time.

At the time of the March 7 board meeting, the school had only released a statement through a public relations company, saying, "The Board of Directors of Edison School of the Arts became aware on March 2nd of an allegation regarding inappropriate language used by the school's executive director. The Board takes these allegations seriously and placed the executive director on administrative leave, pending investigation. We have engaged in conversations with our staff, students and families about this incident and have made support available to students and staff at the school.”