Teachers' Treasures fundraiser goes virtual

The annual Dream Big fundraiser helps teachers get school supplies for their students without having to go into their own pockets.

INDIANAPOLIS — An annual fundraiser for teachers' school supplies is going virtual for the first time ever. Organizers are relying heavily on the public to make sure the event gets an A+.

The annual big fundraiser for Teachers' Treasures in 2020 happened in-person right before the pandemic started. But this year it's all virtual. The organization, which tries to ensure educators have the supplies they need, is having the 2021 Dream Big fundraiser online.

David Hobson is the director of operations of the group. He said he's known of teachers going into their own pockets to purchase supplies for their classrooms.

Teachers' Treasures, located at 1800 East 10th St., allows educators in Marion County to shop for supplies they need in the classroom. They even stock up on some safety items like wipes, gloves, and other things needed during the pandemic to keep classrooms as germ-free as possible.

"We'll purchase supplies, and we give them away to the teachers for free. So they come here and shop and not really spend a dime," Hobson said. "Some teachers come out of our store with stuff worth $1,500, but they are still having to buy supplies for their kids."

The annual fundraiser helps make that possible. The need this year is even greater because of e-learning and social distancing requirements in the classroom. A teacher may have been able to buy only 10 items for a class of 20 students in the past. But now, students are not able to share.

"Many of the kids are at home," Hobson said. "They don't have supplies they can share this year. Everyone has to have their own set of everything."

Not only can people support the teachers virtually during this year's Dream Big fundraiser, but companies who donate can compete for the Dream Big Dessert Dash traveling trophy. There is also a long list of auction items people can bid on this year.

Hobson refers to the teachers as heroes and believes they should be recognized as such for returning to the classroom to teach students during the threat of COVID-19 and the pandemic.

People who want to help teachers during the 2021 Dream Big event can register online.