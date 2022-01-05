18 Indiana Teachers of the Year to receive special recognition at CFP Championship

The Indiana Teachers of the Year are nominated by their peers and communities.

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2022 College Football Playoff Indianapolis Host Committee and the College Football Playoff Foundation will celebrate teachers from across the country and Indiana during national championship weekend.

The Indiana Teachers of the Year, nominated by their peers and communities, will join 56 state teachers of the year to participate in the Teacher of the Year Championship Experience.

“Honoring teachers is one of the many ways that the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship positively impacts our community,” said Mark Howell, chairman of the Indianapolis Host Committee. “We invite teachers and all of their biggest fans to join us in celebrating their hard work at the events surrounding National Championship weekend.”

The Indiana teachers making the list include:

Nick Altman, Huntington North High School, Huntington

Michael Brooks, Avon Community School Corporation, Avon

Claire Brown, Mayflower Mill Elementary School, Lafayette

Lisa Clegg, Northrop High School, Fort Wayne

Robert DeRuntz, Chesterton High School, Chesterton

Kristen Distler, Fall Creek Junior High, Fishers

Samantha Griffith, Christel House DORS West, Indianapolis

Ashley Hogan, Tindley Summit Academy, Indianapolis

Kevin Melrose, Northwest Community Middle School, Indianapolis

Joseph Oakes, Borden Jr/Sr High School, Borden

Cris Petro, Liberty Intermediate School, Chesterton

Jennifer Pollitt, Timothy Ball Elementary School, Crown Point

Mindy Summers, Central Middle School, Columbus

Darcy Talbot, Crestdale Elementary School, Richmond

Jeremy Walker, Crown Point High School, Crown Point

Jen Yoder, Goshen High School, Goshen

Deanne Wideman, McKinley Alternative School, Kokomo

The teachers will enjoy a four-night stay in downtown Indianapolis. They will join the 56 other state teachers of the year from the Teacher of the Year program as honored guests at CFP Foundation events. Those events include the Extra Yard 5K and Taste of the Championship.

The teachers will also be recognized on-field at the national championship game.

Other events to honor and celebrate teachers throughout the weekend include: Arts Council of Indianapolis Partnership and Extra Yard for Teachers Day.

Proceeds from the events benefit the CFP Foundation to support its mission of uplifting teachers. The Indianapolis Host Committee and the CFP Foundation made a $1.5 million total contribution to support the Indiana Learning Lab and Teach Indy.