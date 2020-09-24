Teachers give update, share advice as school year continues during COVID-19 pandemic

Teachers are offering tips for students and parents to help everyone succeed during this unique year.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's an unprecedented fall for education. Administrators, teachers, parents and students are all making changes and searching for success.

Since we’re several weeks into the semester for most schools, we wanted to get a gauge for how it’s going. Teachers are offering tips for students and parents to help everyone succeed during this unique year.

Tracy Havens and David Dean combine for nearly 30 years in teaching. Despite that great experience, they’re still learning while at Greenwood Middle School.

Havens is teaching two virtual language arts classes per day in addition to her in-person responsibilities. With sixth graders especially, Havens’ first tip is to find a space that encourages kids to focus.

“I would say that was the number one thing when I'm looking across is distractions - T.V.’s, video games, brothers or sisters running into the room — so they really need to be in a room free of distractions,” Havens said.

To keep kids on track, Dean, who teaches information technology virtually every other day in addition to his regular schedule, recommends making a school calendar that’s visible and accessible for everyone.

"Having that schedule at home, kids can look up and know where they need to be, what time the meeting is," Dean said. "I think that's very important and very good advice for parents.”

While technology can be an asset in learning and allows families who need or want to learn from home, the lack of interpersonal communication in classes can be concerning.

Dean and Havens encourage keeping those lines of communication open. Havens said if kids are old enough, have them be an advocate for themselves.

"If they're not understanding an assignment, email the teacher. It’s fine for the parent to do that, but I just think it has more value when the kid does it themselves," Havens said.

Dean agrees on developing that dialogue — teachers want to hear from the students — as well as parents, too. This way, you can hear you child’s true progress.

"Their actual performance in the classroom can sometimes differ from what they're telling their parents at home,” Dean said.

Patience is also appreciated for everyone involved.

“We're doing the best we can. We're doing the best for kids. We know that parents have a lot on their plates right now — everyone does. It's tough, but just realize that we’re in it together," Dean said.

Greenwood Middle School Assistant Principal Jennifer Brinker has taken a lot of phone calls and wants to reassure all parents they’re trying to help all kids succeed, both in-person and at home.

“As an administrator, I only usually hear when something's wrong — when something's not going well. I think one of the best things that parents can do this year is let us know when something's going right," Brinker said.

That positive reinforcement can be just as important for educators as it is for parents and students.

To put it into perspective, Greenwood Middle School's current enrollment for this school year is around 930 students. They currently have about 180 students opting for virtual learning.

Your child’s school may be similar — or different — but experts say these concepts can work for everyone.