Teacher issues warning as MSD of Pike Township considers in-person classes

INDIANAPOLIS — Parents and students in Pike Township may learn if they'll soon start in-person classes. The school board for MSD of Pike Township is scheduled to meet Thursday night for a virtual board meeting.

But 13News has heard from one longtime Pike Township educator who is sounding the alarm about the possibility of meeting in person after the Labor Day weekend.

Pike Township started the school year back on Aug. 11 with remote or virtual learning. Board members could decide whether schools can open for in-person instruction after Labor Day as is tentatively planned according to the district's website.

However that Pike teacher, who wants to remain anonymous, tells 13News even as they've worked solo from their classrooms, some of the teachers may have tested positive. The educator also shared that they've been instructed to keep quiet about positive cases in the school district. Since the start of school, according to the educator, several teachers have been either told to stay home or are possibly doing self quarantine and so far little has been shared with teachers who are reporting to their schools everyday to teach virtually.

"It adds to the fear and a lot of us have figured out that they are probably being quarantined due to COVID," said the concerned teacher. "I have students who have asthma that puts them more at risk. So I worry about that. I also worry that If I get it, I could take it home.'

Just like many school districts in Marion County leaders are trying to make the decisions in the best interest of the students, staff, teachers and families they serve. MSD of Pike Township has edited its website to give parents, students and educators as much up to date information as possible. But that has not consoled several teachers concerned about returning to in-person learning before the spread of COVID-19 is under control better in central Indiana.